Sushmita Sen SHOCKINGLY recalls how a judge asked her father if he's fine with his daughter hurting her marriage prospects after adopting Renee

Sushmita Sen had adopted her elder daughter, Renee Sen, way back in 2000 and her second girl, Alisah Sen, was brought into her fold 10 years later. The adoption process for Renee as a 21-year-old single woman was far from easy though.