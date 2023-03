Sushmita Sen is one of the well-known celebrities from Bollywood. She has been a part of the industry for decades. She is the first Indian to ever win Miss Universe 1994 pageant and since then she has been in the entertainment industry. She has ardent fan followers who are her well-wishers. Her latest social media post is for them. Taking to her Instagram account, Sushmita Sen revealed that she suffered a heart attack a few days ago and had to undergo an angioplasty. She made the post to inform all her fans that she is doing well now. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty to Shweta Tiwari: Actresses who are over 40 and yet make hearts skip a beat with their sizzling looks

Sushmita Sen started her post with a quote talking about keeping the heart happy. She then revealed her health condition and mentioned that timely aid helped her get back to normal. A part of her post reads, "I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart'." In the note, she wrote that she has many people to thank but she shall do it in another post. She shared this post along with a happy picture of her and her father. All her fans are dropping comments and wishing for her quick recovery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

On the work front, Sushmita Sen will next be seen in the third instalment of her hit web series Aarya 3. It was recently that she made the annoucement about the same. The release date of web series is yet to be unvieled. The series stars on Disney+Hotstar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

We wish Sushmita Sen a speedy recovery.