Sushmita Sen has been one of finest actors of Bollywood. We recently saw her ruling the OTT world with Aarya series. The third part of Aarya released recently and Sushmita Sen impressed us with her performance. Aarya 3 received all the love from the audience and Sushmita was in the news. The lady has also been in the news for her relationship rumours. She was dating Rohman Shawl and later announced separation. Post that Lalit Modi revealed that he is dating Sushmita but she never said anything about it. Sushmita later clarified that she is not married to Lalit Modi. Everyone started trolling and speculating about Sushmita Sen's love life.

Sushmita Sen on her relationship with Lalit Modi

Now, Sushmita Sen has opened up about her phase with Lalit Modi. She spoke to Mid Day and said that she never disclosed about her relationship with Lalit Modi but just clarified that she is not married. She said that she put up that one clarification on Instagram because sometimes when people keep quiet, their silence is mistaken for weakness or fear.

She just wanted to put one post to let everyone know that she is laughing about the news and stories. She also added that she was enjoying the memes but if you're calling someone a golddigger, at least don't monetise the person. She also jokingly said that people need to check their facts as she likes diamonds and not gold.

Sushmita calls her relationship with Lalit Modi 'another phase'

She also called her relationship with Lalit Modi another experience, another phase. She clarified that she if wanted to marry someone, she would do it and she never tries. Sushmita has broken up with Rohman Shawl but they have been friends. Reports say that they have rekindled their relationship.

Sushmita and Rohman were recently seen holding hands at a Diwali party. The two of them had met each other through social media.