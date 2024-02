Sushmita Sen and Shah Rukh Khan's chemistry in Main Hoon Naa was simply wow and till date, fans are in awe of them. Recently in an interaction, Sushmita Sen revealed a very interesting anecdote about the film and it's something that will definitely grab your interest. Sushmita Sen in an interaction with Pinkvilla opened up about how she was unaware of Shah Rukh Khan being a part of Main Hoon Naa as Farah Khan had kept a surprise. Aarya 2 actress reveals she shares a great bond with Farah and once promised her that she will be her leading lady in her first film. Also Read - Munawar Faruqui, Orry attend an event in Bandra with Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee? Netizens wonder if she is dating the Bigg Boss 17 winner [Watch]

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Aarya 3 star Sushmita Sen reveals why filmmakers thought she was difficult to work with; was told 'Aap bahut jyada...'

Recalling the same, Sushmita said," The day I make a film, will you be my heroine? I said yes, whenever you make it. I’ll be there." As per their conversation many years after Farah called Sushmita and reminded her about her promise and the actress without any question asked her where she needed to sign the contract. Also Read - Aarya actress Sushmita Sen to marry alleged boyfriend Rohman Shawl? The diva spills the beans

Trending Now

Sushmita adds that after signing the film, Farah called her in Filmcity, “I never asked her who the hero is, I never asked anything about the movie. She kept her word, I kept mine and I went there". When Sush reached there she was told that Farah was talking to other star casts of the film and she walked in the room without knowing who the cast was.

"I walk in very matter of factl-y and I walk in and go ‘Oh (with a loud gasp)’. I said ‘Farah, why is Shah Rukh Khan here? She said he was also wondering why you were here because nobody had been told anything. It was a surprise. I said when you took a promise from me, you should have told me that Shah Rukh would be in the movie. That’s an amazing thing that happened. She made this film with so much love".

Sushmita was last seen in Taali and her web series Aarya 3. The actress shined in both her roles effortlessly.

Watch the video of Sushmita Sen