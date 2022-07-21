Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee makes a powerful note amid actress' relationship with Lalit Modi; Rajeev Sen's estranged wife Charu Asopa reacts

In her interaction, Sushmita Sen once said she is unmarried because the men in her life were a letdown and it has nothing to do with kids. Sushma Sen is right now in the headlines due to her relationship with businessman and ex-IPL chairman Lalit Modi. Ever since Lalit Modi announced his relationship with the Bollywood actress there is a huge hullaballoo online. Sushmita was judged, trolled and called a 'gold digger' for being in love with Lalit Modi and she hit back at the trolls in style. While amid this huge stir about her relationship Sushmita is focusing on her work and just posted a picture of her where she mentioned to all her fans and supporters that she loves them amid her being facing backlash for being in a relationship with Lalit Modi. Her daughter Renee penned down the most powerful lines for her super mommy and wants the discussion to end here after she shared this post. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai MAJOR TWIST: Akshara learns about Abhimmanyu's condition; Aarohi gets a chance to re-enter Birla hospital as latter meets with an accident

Renee dropped a comment on her mommy's post that reads," I love you mostestestest... end of discussion". And this comment of Sush's daughter is receiving a lot of love including Charu Asopa. Charu is connected to Sushmita's family after she got married to her brother Rajeev Sen. However, despite their separation news Charu Asopa shares a great bond with Sushmita and her daughters. Dropping all her love on Renee's comment she too admitted to loving the actress the most. Also Read - KGF 2 star Yash goes on an EXOTIC vacation with wife Radhika Pandit; their holiday pictures will leave you jealous and how

Sushmita is indeed a love digger like mentioned as he came out in defence of her when slammed and called a gold digger, Vikram Bhatt was reportedly her ex-boyfriend and in his recent conversation, he said that Sush has always been a love digger and we can not agree more with the filmmaker. On the professional front, Sushmita Sen is going up for the third instalment of her successful web series Aarya.