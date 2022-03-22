and Rohman Shawl announced their separation a few months ago. The actress left her fans heartbroken as she revealed that she has broken up with him. However, despite the split, we have spotted Rohman and Sushmita together on quite a few occasions. Last evening, the ex-lovers were spotted together in Mumbai. While Sushmita happily posed for pictures for paps and took selfies with fans, Rohman like a gentleman made sure to protect her from getting mobbed. Also Read - Amid rumours of trouble in marriage, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen celebrate first Holi with their daughter Ziana

As the video made its way to the internet, fans wondered if the couple is back together or what. A comment on the video read, "Abhi to breakup ka post kiya tha aur fir sath aa gaye ! Bahot confusion hai baba." Another comment read, "Wooooow!!! They r together again." Sushmita and Rohman were also wearing matching clothes and that left their fans pretty happy. Many called him the best boyfriend ever. Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In the break up announcement post, Sushmita Sen had penned, "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... The love remains." Later, to Times of India, the actress had opened up about her split and said, "Closure is important for both people so that they can move on in their lives. And yeah, the friendship always remains. At my age, if I sit and start thinking about the terrible thing, it is really my life that I wasted," adding, "I have grown in every relationship. So, it's a beautiful thing to be able to speak your truth." Sushmita's daughters are pretty fond of Rohman Shawl.