Sushmita Sen arrived in style with her beau Rohman Shawl and daughter Renee Sen. The former Miss Universe looked absolutely stunning in a black shimmery saree and it's hard to take your eyes off the beauty. But what grabbed more eyeballs was Sushmita made her appearance with beau Rohman with whom she wasn't interested in getting clicked together. In the video, you can see how Rohman stood with Sushmita to pose with the actress but she asks him to go and stand with her daughter Renee and later they get clicked together. Also Read - Year Ender 2023: Aarya 3 helmer Ram Madhvani and more; meet the breakout directors of the year

Watch the video of Sushmita Sen arriving with Rohman Shawl at Ira Khan and Nupur's wedding party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

However, this unusual behaviour of Sushmita Sen didn't go down with the netizens and they are strongly bashing theactress for the same. Sushmita Sen was even mocked by the people on the internet where they took digs at her relationship with Rohman as she had announced separation from him years back but continued to be with him. Sushmita even got questioned about her alleged relationship withwho claimed to be the actress's life partner.

One user said, "Iski Zindagi boyfriends badalnay m hi guzar jaygi". Another user commented, "boyfriend kam bodyguard jiyada lagta hai". One more user said,"Lalit Modi kidhar Gaya ???". One user said, "Why she being bossy with her bf?? Let him stand where ever he wants!". Sushmita has been this unapologetic queen and has always loved her life on her terms. And mind you, she gives a damn about the judgments for her.

Watch the video of Sushmita Sen.