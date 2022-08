Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni are one of the new couples of B-Town. The two have made it official on social media, and now are seen together at public events. Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni were seen at the reception of singer Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis. She wore a printed dress for the outing. Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni were dressed quite simply and even waved at the paparazzi. Arslan Goni is the cousin brother of Aly Goni, and an actor cum businessman. He has been dating her for close to a year now. They got introduced via common friends like and Shabina Khan. Also Read - Arjun Kanungo wedding reception: Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan with boyfriend Arslan Goni, Bobby Deol and others make a splashing entry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

As usual, some low-minded people left some rather mean comments on the couple. is very comfortable with Arslan Goni as it has been seen with recent interactions. Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan's current girlfriend also get well. Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and more Bollywood stars who took us back to historical India in THESE movies

Some days back rumors surfaced that Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni are playing to tie the knot soon. But he said that he was shocked to hear such stories in the press. Arslan Goni said he was very happy with his personal and professional life. Sussanne Khan has been busy designing spaces all over the country. In fact, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad came for one of the restaurant openings. He also opened up on the incessant trolling of Sussanne Khan and his love affair. He told Hindustan Times, "I want to say that if the trolls are looking for positive things about my personal life, then it is a very good thing. I read comments sometimes and it's good that no one is hating me."

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni are unbothered and enjoying the beautiful phase of their lives.