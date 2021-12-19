Reports have been doing the rounds that Sussanne Khan, former wife of , is dating actor Arslan Goni, brother of Aly Goni. The two are often seen spending time together and their party pictures have only added fuel to the dating rumours. As Arslan turned a year older today, Sussanne has finally posted a cosy picture with her rumoured boyfriend on Instagram. Her first post for Arslan and the birthday boy's mushy comment for Sussanne has now made fans wonder if the two are making their relationship official. Also Read - From Karisma Kapoor-Sanjay Kapur to Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya: 5 most EXPENSIVE celeb weddings that ended up in divorce

Taking it to Instagram, Sussanne shared a picture with Arslan in which the two were seen hugging each other while flashing wide smiles on their faces. She also wished Arslan in the most cutest way possible. "Happy happpyyyy happiest Birthday.. I wish for you a world filled with the best of everything that you so deserve..with the brightest of smiles and with all the purest Love to surround you. You are the most beautiful energy that I have ever come across Shine brightest limitless..#19thofdecember2021" Sussane wrote. Also Read - As Vicky Kaushal weds Katrina Kaif, here's a look at Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff and 6 more eligible bachelors left in Bollywood – view pics

And just when Sussanne's first post for Arslan had already sent fans into frenzy, the birthday boy replied to her adorable post and said, 'Love you.' His comment has now set the tongues wagging about their rumoured relationship. Earlier this year, on Sussanne's birthday, Arslan was one of the guests at her birthday party in Goa. He had also wished her on social media by calling her ‘darling’. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Disha Patani trolled for her bodycon outfit at Tadap screening; Aayush Sharma on being a background dancer in Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Dilli Wali Girlfriend song and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

However, when Arslan recently broke silence his rumoured relationship with Sussanne, he had said that it was just a birthday get-together with friends. He then added that people will always speculate and they know how to deal with it by not paying heed to social media banter. Arslan had also revealed that he and Sussanne are very good friends. They met at a common friend’s house and hit it off instantly. He also called her a very nice human being.

Earlier, Arslan and Sussanne's cosy pictures from 's bash had gone viral on the internet. In the picture, Suzanne was seen hugging Arslan while posing with Krystle D'souza, Ridhi Dogra, Ekta, , and others.

It remains to be seen if Sussanne and Arslan will come out as a couple anytime soon. Let's wait and watch.