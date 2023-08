Sussanne Khan is madly and deeply in love with Arslan Goni, and she never shies to express her feelings openly despite being aware of all the judgements and trolling. And once again, Sussanne is grabbing eyeballs after she dropped her vacation video with beau Arslan on her Instagram account. Sussanne mentioned in her post that this was the best summer vacation of her life and how she is extremely happy with what she has right now. The moment Sussanne dropped the video, it caught everyone's attention, and you can see how happy she is with Arslan and is flaunting her happy life. "A lioness who lives with compassion shall always receive it, for the best Summer ever..2023 P.s this is what I was made for". Also Read - Sussanne Khan REACTS to Narayan Murthy’s remarks on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s rude behaviour with fans

Watch the viral video of Sussanne Khan hugging and kissing beau Arslan Goni on their vacation.

Sussanne is seen hugging and kissing her beau at the vacation and having a great time. While her fans are dropping lots of love for her on the internet, netizens feel that she only shared the video with Arslan after her ex-husband and Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan shared his vacation pictures with his girlfriend Saba Azad. Hrithik and Saba are right now on a vacation and out painting the town red with their lovey-dovey pictures by sharing them on the internet.

Sussanne and Hrithik have moved on from their past lives and are extremely happy with their respective partners. They are great parents to their kids and often come together for them. In fact, Hrithik and Sussanne are still good friends, and they are extremely supportive of each other and are even friends with their partners. Once, they were all partying together. There were strong rumours of Susanne getting married to Arslan by the end of this year, and we can only wait for them to make an official announcement about the wedding.