Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni's relationship has been making news since a while now. The two are supposed to be together for a year now. Stories started doing the rounds after he was seen at a party with Ekta Kapoor, Shabina Khan and Sussanne Khan. Later, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni were also seen partying with the latter's cousin Aly and his girlfriend, actress Jasmin Bhasin. It seems it was Arslan Goni's birthday and Sussanne Khan did not spare any effort to make his birthday a special one. He wrote on Instagram, "Arsalan’s bday and it had to be epic! Suzy left no stone unturned to make it a super night…the end result was a party that was memorable and unforgettable.

Stuffed with love, warmth, happiness and crazy just like the yummy turkey! Absolutely incredible!" Also Read - Sussanne Khan FINALLY posts a cosy picture with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni on his birthday; latter says, 'Love you'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mushtaq Shiekh (@mushtaqshiekh)

Arslan Goni and Sussanne Khan have not confirmed anything so far. On the occasion of the lady's birthday, he was with her. She had thanked him for making her birthday truly special. In the video, we can see Sussanne Khan in a golden skirt and black sleeveless top. We can see her hugging him. Arslan Goni has been friends with Ekta Kapoor since a while now. Sussanne Khan is also a part of their circle. Arslan Goni has been a part of a couple of movies too. He is an entrepreneur. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol-Aamir Khan and other smashing 2-hero combos whose films never took off – view pics

The lady has been single since her divorce with Hrithik Roshan. The ex-couple spent lockdown together as they wanted to be close to their kids, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas and more celebs who are extremely boring in their interviews