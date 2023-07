Hrithik Roshan’s former wife Sussanne Khan has recently voiced her support in regard to acclaimed businessman Narayan Murty’s comments on Kareena Kapoor Khan. Narayan Murty not long, shared an anecdote from his life where he and Kareena shared the same flight. The businessman recalled that he was stunned by the way Kareena behaved with her fans, ignoring them when they said a mere “Hello.” This video of Narayan Murty's speech, during his visit to IIT Kharagpur is being widely circulated on social media. In one such video dropped by ETimes, Sussanne in the comments, lauded the businessman for his rightly chosen words. Also Read - Saba Azad shares goofy pictures of Hrithik Roshan from their Buenos Aires vacation; has this nickname for the Fighter actor

Narayan Murty on Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sharing the Kareena Kapoor Khan incident with the students of IIT Kharagpur, Narayan Murty revealed, "The other day I was coming from London, and next to me was Kareena Kapoor, sitting in her seat. So many people came to her and they said hello. She didn't even bother to react. I was a little bit surprised. Whoever came to me, I stood up, and we discussed for a minute or half a minute - that's all they were expecting."

Sudha Murty defends Kareena Kapoor Khan

When Narayan Murty's wife Sudha Murty tried defending Kareena Kapoor Khan by saying that the actress might have been tired and in no mood to interact with her fans, her husband begged to differ majorly. According to Narayan Murty, it is the responsibility of a human to show affection when someone else is showing the same affection to you, regardless of who that person might be or how occupied they might be. "I think that is very important. These are all ways to reduce your ego, that's all," concluded the businessman.

Susanne Khan reacts to Narayan Murty’s speech

Like other social media handles, ETimes also shared Narayan Murty’s speech on the internet. In the post’s comment section, Sussane agreed with the businessman and wrote, “Well said Mr Murty.” Although there is no proof of it, back in 2001, speculations were rife that Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were dating each other. So it might be that Sussanne, who was Hrithik’s then-wife has now taken an indirect dig at Kareena.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan tied the nuptial knot on December 20, 2000. After 14 years of marriage, the couple divorced each other on November 1, 2014. According to reports, Hrithik’s closeness toward his Kites co-star Barbara Mori was the reason for their split up.