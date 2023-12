Traveling without carrying your passport at the airport is a crime that is judged on another level. And the latest victim of the same is Hrithik Roshan’s ex wife Sussanne Khan’s boyfriend Arslan Goni. The star couple were seen heading for their New Year vacay and got papped at the airport where Arslan realised the silly mistake that he had unknowingly made and that he has forgotten his passport at home. Arslan and Sussanne were at the security check at the airport and during his turn, he realised he committed a crime by forgetting his passport. Sussanne being the most calm and understanding girlfriend stood by Arslan’s side and headed along with him to get the passport back as they obviously have missed their flight. Also Read - Isha Koppikar-Timmy Narang to Arbaaz Khan-Malaika Arora: Bollywood celeb couples who parted ways years after marriage

Watch the video of Sussanne Khan’s boyfriend Arslan being trolled for forgetting his passport at the airport.

Ye bhi trend bn gya h aajkl, Passport hi bhool jaate h, Passport bhool gye h bt flight vhi rhegi inki". Another said, "Hrithik bhai k paiso se ghumne jaa rhe hai to aisa he hoga".

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni once again gets trolled as the latter's boyfriend forgets his passport and realises it at the airport; many claim that they are doing this for attention. One user commented, "

Arslan and Sussanne often face social media criticism for being together. The superstar’s ex-wife is always judged to move on and openly come out of her relationship with Arslan Goni. Talking about Sussanne she gives a damn about trolling and has never really indulged in negativity. Last time Sussanne was badly trolled for sharing cozy pictures with her beau Arslan on social media In one of her interviews with Zoom, Sussanne spoke about being trolled and she called herself oblivious. Called herself a strong and independent woman and mentioned being unaffected by the social media banter around her. Way to go girl!

