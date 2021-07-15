Sussanne Khan's latest pic gets a thumbs up from Hrithik Roshan and rumoured beau Arslan Goni's brother Aly Goni

Sussanne Khan has been rumoured to be dating Aly Goni's brother Arslan for some time now. The lady dropped a picture of her today. Superstar Hrithik Roshaan left an 'Arre Waah' comment for her, but what everyone's notice was Aly Goni's fire emoji. It is being said that Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni are dating for more than six months now. It seems they were introduced to one another by Ekta Kapoor who is a common friend. We have seen quite a few pictures of Arslan Goni and Sussanne Khan partying with common friends. In fact, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have also attended a bash where they were present. It is not surprising that he knows Sussanne Khan. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Anupamaa's new character details, Vishal Aditya Singh's reaction to dating rumours with Sana Makbul and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni have not made any comment on the matter so far. During the pandemic, Sussanne Khan had moved in with Hrithik Roshan and their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. They felt it was an essential thing to do in the lockdown. The couple are good friends and also take vacations together with the kids. Two years back, there were rumours that they might reconcile but Sussanne Khan denied them. Hrithik Roshan has said that he does not wish to marry again. Also Read - Aly Goni takes a break from Twitter after toxic fans get abusive on his family

On the professional front, the actor is busy with his film, Fighter. He is teaming up with Deepika Padukone for the first time. This is a combination that fans have been wanting to see since a while. The movie will be shot abroad, and is directed by Siddharth Anand. He also has the sequel of WAR in his kitty. Also Read - Trending TV news Today: Rahul Vaidya reacts to Indian Idol 12 controversies, Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes' couple picture and more