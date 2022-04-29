Sussanne Khan’s mirror selfie sparks a mushy exchange of words and heart emojis with Arslan Goni

Years after their divorce, estranged couple and Sussanne Khan seem to have finally found love again. While Hrithik is reportedly dating , Sussanne is often seen spending time with Arslan Goni. Recently, the two rumoured couples were spotted on a double outing and created a frenzy on social media platforms. While Hrithik and Saba have been showing off their PDA on social media by appreciating each other's work, Sussanne's mirror selfie has now sparked a mushy exchange of words and heart emojis with her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni. Also Read - Before Naga Chaitanya remarriage reports, rumours of Hrithik Roshan, Malaika Arora and more stars marrying right after their split went viral

On Thursday, Sussanne took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie wherein she was seen wearing a black floral top along with a matching skirt. She was seen striking a pose in the mirror wearing a red lipstick and high heels. "Never underestimate the power of red lipstick and high heels… ☺️? #notetoself #vanitydiaries #thursday #maxandsumirrorselfies," she captioned the image. Her post left Arslan awestruck with her beauty. "You look so beautiful," he commented followed by a few heart emojis.

A few weeks ago, Sussanne was seen walking hand in hand with Arslan Goni. This was hours after Hrithik Roshan was seen with rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. Fans reacted on this by saying, "Ex Ex ka compitition chal raha hai."

Later, a few new pictures had surfaced on the internet that showed Hrithik-Saba partying with his ex-wife Sussanne and his boyfriend Arslan Goni. Netizens had a field day over these pictures wondering how these exes are getting along with each other with their respective new partners. They are indeed setting the best example that exes can be friends. Hrithik and Sussanne share a cordial relationship despite their separation. They are the perfect example of modern parenting as well.