Swara Bhasker and Fahad Zirar Ahmad announced their pregnancy about an hour ago. The Veere Di Wedding actress shared the pictures flaunting her baby bump on her Instagram and made the surprise announcement. The actress got hitched to Fahad just a couple of months ago. The two have been seeing each other for a while, as shared by Swara. And four months after their wedding, Swara Bhasker has announced that she is expecting her first child with Fahad. It has come as a surprise to netizens who have slammed the new trend in Bollywood. Also Read - Swara Bhasker announces pregnancy flaunting her baby bump; joins list of actresses who shared good news soon after marriage

Swara Bhasker's pregnancy announcement

Talking about Swara Bhasker and Fahad Zirar Ahmad's Instagram post which has grabbed headlines in entertainment news, it features the actress in a pink dress. They seem to be sitting on the terrace. Swara is being embraced by Fahad. Swara's baby bump is also visible in the post. The Anarkali of Aarah actress expressed her gratitude in the post saying that sometimes all the prayers are answered together. Check out Swara's pregnancy announcement post here: Also Read - Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad announce pregnancy with adorable baby bump pics

Netizens slam Swara Bhasker's pregnancy announcement

A lot of people are wishing the married couple on the happy announcement and the beginning of a new phase of their lives. Swara and Fahad have received a lot of congratulatory messages on their Instagram as well as Twitter. But there are some netizens who have criticised the actress for announcing her pregnancy within a couple of months. Some online mathematicians have been calculating the months after the wedding and have called the actress out for sharing the news. Well, this is not the first time a Bollywood actress has announced pregnancy soon after their wedding. Check out the comments below Swara's post and tweets here: Also Read - Suhana Khan is a sight to behold in red strappy dress as she parties with Orry; Navya Naveli Nanda is all smiles at Sandeep Khosla’s birthday bash [VIEW PICS]

Congratulations to the reason, you got married. — Himanshu Joshi (@ClicoHimanshu) June 6, 2023

Congrats to your Pre-Wedding Pregnency? — Bearded Writer. (@WriterBearded) June 6, 2023

Aakhir Raaz ki baat aa hi gai samne — Sanjh Malhotra (@Sanjh_m) June 6, 2023

isi liye jaldi jaldi shadi nipta diya — ମସ୍ତରାମ୍ (@OdiaMastaram) June 6, 2023

Too good too fast. All the best. — Ajay?? (@meindianajay) June 6, 2023

Before Swara Bhasker, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Dia Mirza-Rekhi, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi and more couples had announced pregnancy soon after their wedding. They too had received such a reaction from netizens.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad met during a rally. The actress has documented everything, it seems. She shared the video of their love story online and it quickly went viral. Swara and Fahad, it seems, met in January 2020. They became friends and soon fell in love with each other. The two of them also adopted a cat together. Swara shared a lot of their cosy pictures in the video.