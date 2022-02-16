Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor are some of the actresses who have spoken up on the Hijab controversy that is a burning issue in the country. As we know, it started in Karnataka where an educational institution barred Muslim girls from attending classes wearing the Hijab. This led to huge protests. Swara Bhaskar has tweeted on the incidents of humiliation of Muslim women being reported from some parts of the country. She said it was similar to the disrobing of Draupadi in the royal court of the Kauravas in the Mahabharat. As we know, that gathering that stalwarts like Dhritrashtra, Vidura and Bheeshma but no one said a word when Dushshashana started taking off Draupadi's saree. It was Lord Krishna who saved her from the insult. Also Read - From Kangana Ranaut to Richa Chadha and more - 6 celebs who are vocal about national issues

महाभारत में द्रौपदी के जबरन कपड़े उतारे गए थे.. और सभा में बैठे ज़िम्मेदार, शक्तिशाली, क़ानून बनाने वाले देखते रहे.. ऐसे ही आज याद आया। — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 14, 2022

Trolls have attacked Swara Bhaskar on the same. They told her that Draupadi was one amongst the five Panchkanyaas. There are the five chaste women of Indian mythology. Others shared her videos in short dresses hinting that a woman who dressed like this should not comment on such matters. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2022: Here's how Malaika Arora, Allu Arjun, Mouni Roy and other celebs declared their love for their partners

She's talking about Mahabharat and accepting that Hinduism is the oldest and the only religion, hereby denying the existence of !slam She's a Kaafir at heart ❤️❤️ — Thê Right W!ng Gùyy (@Right_Wing_Guyy) February 14, 2022

@ReallySwara, Mahabharata ka ye shlok bhi thoda yaad krlo bibi:-

यदा यदा हि धर्मस्य ग्लानिर्भव- ति भारत ।

अभ्युत्थान- मधर्मस्य तदात्मानं सृजाम्यहम्- ॥४-७॥

परित्राणाय- साधूनां विनाशाय च दुष्कृताम्- ।

धर्मसंस्था- पनार्थाय सम्भवामि युगे युगे ॥४-८॥ — Prateek Johar (@JoharPrateek) February 14, 2022

Defaming Hindu is Hinduism is in blood of ungli. Not a word on Zameer Ahmed by ungli yet.https://t.co/6JlqZyAWiX — Sanatani For Ever??? (@JaganSanatan) February 14, 2022

आपके मुंह से ये example सुन कर हँसी आ रही है।??

द्रौपदी पंच-कन्या में से एक थी। थोड़ा अध्यन कर लिया कीजिये। आप जब भी कुछ लिखती हैं, हास्यास्पद लिखती हैं।

?https://t.co/kk3tABvRhU — Bharat (@Bharat08089141) February 14, 2022

People who have the audacity to support the Burkha/Hijab agitation. Shame on them!!!! pic.twitter.com/S7HVursTgA — Sandy Boy ??(Sundeep) (@ssingapuri) February 15, 2022

This is not the first time Swara Bhaskar has been trolled. The lady was called out by many for her support to the JNU students during the CAA protests in the country. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja gets into a Twitter spat with online shipping company over 'doctored invoices'