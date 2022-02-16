Swara Bhasker compares the humiliation of Muslim women over Hijab to the disrobing of Draupadi in Mahabharat; gets massively trolled

Swara Bhasker compares the humiliation of Muslim women over Hijab to the disrobing of Draupadi in Mahabharat; trolls attack her with her pics in short outfits and remind her that Mahabharat's heroine was a Panchkanyaa