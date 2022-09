has been baring the brunt of constant trolling for promoting nepotism in the entertainment industry ever since died by suicide in 2020. Many people including blamed the filmmaker for Sushant's death. Condemning people, Swara Bhasker said that you can dislike Karan Johar for his ways of doing things but he is not a murderer and blaming the filmmaker for Sushant's death is unfair. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt avoid posing for paparazzi at Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday bash; netizens ask, 'Kyun inko itna bhav dete ho?'

"Aapko Karan Johar ki filmein ghatia lag sakti hain, uske nepotism se dikkat ho sakti hai. Lekin aapki dikkat aur aapki dislike ka matlab ye nahin hai ki vo kaatil hai (You can say a lot of things about Karan Johar, you can say his films are obnoxious or that you have issues with him for promoting nepotism in the industry, but your dislike and issue with him doesn’t mean that he is a murderer),” Swara told Connect FM Canada. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Was Ananya Panday dating Kartik Aaryan as well? Mom Bhavna Panday feels she looks the best with him

Recently, Sushant's sister Meetu Singh targetted Bollywood amid boycott calls. Though the movie starring and garnered mixed reviews, the directorial has managed to gross over Rs 300 crore worldwide. The movie has been produced under Dharma Production banner. Also Read - Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan birthday bash: Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and more celebs set the night on fire [Watch Video]

Coming down hard on the industry, Meetu said in her Instagram post that 'Sushant's Brahmastra is enough to destroy this Bollywood'. Not just that, but Meetu further said that the Hindi film industry has always tried to dictate and never showed mutual respect and humility. She also questioned how can these people be the face of this country.

Karan Johar has been openly addressing his incessant trolling on social media over nepotism on his popular chat show Koffee With Karan 7. He seems to have come to terms with it by choosing not to react to any kind of criticism or allegations against him.