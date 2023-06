Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmad are expecting their first child together in October. The actress took to Instagram to share the happy news and posted some lovely pictures showing off her baby bump. In one of the pictures, Swara and Fahad are seen posing together on a terrace, with Swara dressed in a stunning pink dress, while Fahad looks dapper in a beige shirt. The couple is excited and grateful for this new chapter in their lives and can't wait to welcome their little one. Also Read - Swara Bhasker announces pregnancy flaunting her baby bump; joins list of actresses who shared good news soon after marriage

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed's pregnancy announcement

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad calls this surprise as a blessing. The Veere Di Wedding actress penned a sweet note which read, "Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world!" (sic). She expressed her gratitude for the same by sharing some adorable snaps which display her baby bump.

Check out Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed's pregnancy announcement post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

Swara Bhasker Fahad Ahmed's love story

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad got married earlier this year in January and had a grand celebration in March, after registering their marriage in court. They first met during the CAA protest in 2019 and fell in love over time. Swara shared a timeline video of their relationship on Instagram, revealing that they were friends first before falling in love with each other.

Fans react to Swara Bhasker's pregnancy announcement

The news of Swara's pregnancy has been received with much excitement by her fans and the Bollywood industry. Many celebrities have congratulated the couple on social media, wishing them all the best for this new journey.

Swara Bhasker is known for her outspokenness and activism on social causes, including women's rights. She has starred in various Bollywood films such as " ", " ", " ", among others, and has won several awards for her performances.

With this new chapter in their lives, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad are sure to have many more exciting adventures ahead of them as they welcome their little bundle of joy into the world.