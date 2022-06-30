Apart from her performances in movies, Swara Bhasker is known for her tweets and strong political views. The actress often gets trolled on social media because of her tweets. But, recently something really bad happened to her. The Veere Di Wedding actress received a death threat letter. The letter was sent to her house and she has also filed a complaint regarding the same. Swara took to Instagram to share the letter with her fans, and she is getting a lot of support from netizens. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera, John Abraham-Arjun Kapoor’s Ek Villain Returns and more BIGGIES that are set to entertain the audience in July 2022

The letter is in Hindi, and it reads that the youth of the country won't tolerate the insult of Veer Savarkar and Swara should just make her films or else 'janazah' (coffin) will be there. While sharing the letter, the actress wrote, "देश के नौजवान तो ख़ैर सड़कों पर नौकरी की माँग कर रहे हैं.. पर एक प्रजाति महंगाई, बेरोज़गारी, भुखमरी सब सहेगी.. बस ऐतिहासिक सच और तथ्य नहीं सहेगी! इतना रोश - पर नम्बर रेवारी में बैठे किसी चाचा का डाला है भाई ने!"

Netizens are supporting Swara. An Instagram user wrote, "Stay strong, keep the good work up." One more netizen wrote, "What's wrong with such people... God give them a piece of mind.. I support you Swara."

According to PTI, the actress filed a complaint at Versova police station two days ago. An official said, “Based on the complaint, we have registered a non-cognizable offense against unidentified persons.”

On the work front, Swara will be seen in movies like Sheer Qorma and Jahaan Chaar Yaar. In Sheer Qorma, the actress plays the role of a lesbian and she will be seen romancing in it. The movie has always won many awards at various film festivals.

Meanwhile, the release date of Jahaan Chaar Yaar is not yet announced. The movie also stars Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and .