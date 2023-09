Swara Bhasker is mommy to a little princess, and the actress took to her Instagram and shared this happy news with the world. Swara is an elated mom, and she is beaming with joy in these pictures while holding her world in her hand. Swara, who got married to political leader Fahad Ahmad this year, announced her pregnancy soon after her marriage and even faced massive trolling, but the actress gave a damn about it. Also Read - Before Prakash Raj over Chandrayaan 3, netizens demanded arrest of THESE celebs

And right now Swara is once again grabbing headlines as she dropped the picture of her new born and welcomed her little one into the world with a long emotional note. "A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth, Our baby girl, Raabiyaa, was born on September 23, 2023. With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It's a whole new world." As Swara shared this good news, everyone showered love and congratulatory messages on the new parents. Also Read - Veere Di Wedding 2: Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor lock ‘idea and concept’, reveal when the film will start rolling

Swara Bhasker drops a glimpse of her little daughter as she welcomes her into the world with a long emotional note. Also Read - Did Taapsee Pannu take an indirect dig at Alia Bhatt, Swara Bhaskar and more actresses with her 'pregnancy' comment?

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

Just look at how happy Swara and Fahad are with the new blessings in their hearts. Congratulations to the new parents in the town.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other!

Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours! ♥️✨? pic.twitter.com/GHh26GODbm — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 16, 2023

Swara Bhasker and Fahad got married in March this year, and in September, the couple welcomed their baby girl. However the couple had registered their wedding in court in January. "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!"