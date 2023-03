Swara Bhasker and Fahad Zirar Ahmad's wedding reception is happening right now in Delhi. The actress' home is in the capital. Also, Fahad Ahmad has close ties to Delhi. The actress wore a hot pink lehenga for her nuptials. The couple walked in hand-in-hand looking absolutely radiant in love. Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi are the top politicians at their wedding reception. Her father Commodore Chitrapu Uday Bhasker told a paper that her bidaai will happen tomorrow. He said he will be a very emotional man. Also Read - Swara Bhasker wedding: New bride of B’town shares pictures from her Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony with Fahad Ahmad

Rahul Gandhi was all smiles as he posed with the couple. Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad met when they were protesting on the CAA issue. They met via activism and slowly became friends. He is the youth secretary of the Samajwadi Party in Mumbai. Take a look at the proceedings...

Shashi Tharoor who is a member of the Congress also arrived. He was dressed in a mustard kurta with a black bandhgala. Arvind Kejriwal also graced the event. He is seen with her father Commodore Chitrapu Uday Bhasker who is an expert in defence matters.

Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav was also there for the pre-wedding event of the couple. Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad have been trolled mercilessly. They also had a pre-wedding evening where we saw her in a sharara. Swara Bhasker looked radiant. They also married as per Telugu traditions. Multi-cultural marriages in India have come under the scanner but these two made love win!