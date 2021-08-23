Swara Bhasker's masturbation scene from her 2018 film Veere Di Wedding has been one of the most talked about scenes on social media. Since then, Swara has been subjected to brutal trolling online so much so that she can't even post a photo of a flower without people linking it to masturbation or referencing 'ungli' (finger). Also Read - Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and more – SHOCKING reasons why Bollywood and TV celebrities were TROLLED this week

Sharing the kind of bullying she faces online, Swara posted an excerpt from her Twitter Spaces conversations, "Social media is a (virtual) public space like roads & restaurants are, but the public decency and basic social etiquette maintained offline are absent online. I can't even post a photo of a flower without people linking it to masturbation or referencing 'ungli' (finger) after Veere Di Wedding came out.

"It's ugly and amounts to cyber sexual harassment but I feel very strongly about not succumbing to online bullying or limiting my presence online because of it. We cannot cede the virtual public space to hate, bigotry and bullying."

Swara was recently trolled for her tweet on the Taliban taking control of Afghanistan. "We can’t be chill with Taliban terror; and then be all indignant about Hindutva terror. Our humanitarian and ethical values should not be based on the identity of the oppressor or oppressed,” she had tweeted.

Irked netizens slammed her by starting a hashtag 'Arrest Swara Bhasker' and many accused her of hurting religious sentiments.

