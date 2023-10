Swara Bhasker, who is right now enjoying the new phase of life as a mother, is totally shattered after the Gaza attack. Heartbreaking videos and pictures of the kids who faced the terror attack are being shared online. And the moment you look at these pictures and videos, they give you goosebumps for life. Right now, even Swara Bhasker is in a state of shock, and being a new mother, she raised a valid question about how she would protect her newborn baby girl if she had been born in Gaza. Gaza hospital bombing is traumatizing and disturbing to another level. Also Read - Swara Bhasker gives birth to a baby girl Raabiyaa, shares pictures from the hospital

Sharing a heartwarming picture of her caressing her daughter, Swara took to her Instagram account and wrote a long post that read," Any new mom would know that one can spend hours staring at one's newborn with a sense of fulfilment, peace, and joy like no other. I am no different. And I'm sure, like many mothers around the world, that feeling when we look at our baby is now marred by persistent, dreadful thoughts that are hard to ignore. "

Swara's long note further adds to her fear for her newborn after witnessing the Gaza attack, like everyone watching around, she mentioned. " I keep staring at the peaceful sleeping face of my baby girl, wondering how I would ever protect her if she were born in Gaza and praying that she never finds herself in any such situation, and then wondering what blessing she is born with and what curse those Gazan children were born under who are being killed every day under an imprisoned sky?!

The unadulterated evil and moral depravity we are amidst is unfathomable! To bomb children in hospitals, relief shelters, and churches with impunity and a licence granted by major powers in the world signals what dark and unjust times we live in." I am praying to any God that will listen and protect the children of Gaza from further pain and death, because the world will not protect them.".

Swara Bhasker's post has been going viral, and it has been getting mixed responses from people on the internet.