Swara Bhasker is one of the actresses who is soon going to be a mommy. The actress announced that she is pregnant a week back. Today, she was seen at the airport. It seems she was taking her first flight with her baby bump. Her husband Fahad Ahmed was with her helping with the luggage trolley. The two tied the knot some months back. For her travel, Swara Bhasker chose a little black dress with a pair of sneakers. The actress got married in February in a court wedding, while a proper ceremony was held in Delhi in March. The pictures went viral. The two had met during a political protest and developed an instant camaraderie with one another. Also Read - Swara Bhasker announces pregnancy; netizens slam it as, 'new trend of Bollywood...'

Swara Bhasker announced on June 6 that Fahad Ahmed and she are going to be parents. She was trolled for being pregnant before marriage. The actress said she wanted the blessings of everyone as they stepped into a new chapter of life. A number of actors sent in their congratulations. It looks like she is travelling to Delhi to spend some time with her parents. Also Read - Swara Bhasker announces pregnancy flaunting her baby bump; joins list of actresses who shared good news soon after marriage

Their wedding pics went viral as it was attended by the likes of Arvind Kejriwal, Shashi Tharoor, Akhilesh Yadav and others. Swara Bhasker looked great in her Hindu and Muslim bride avatar. Talking about her marriage she said that the couple is very proud of their heritage and identity and none of them wanted to change anything. She said that did traditions and rituals that happen in both the faith. In India, an interfaith couple that does not convert, can only marry under the Special Marriage Act. Fahad Ahmed said he had seen her first in and liked her performance. Then, he found out her name and more details. Also Read - Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad announce pregnancy with adorable baby bump pics

They two met in 2019 and it was in 2021 that he told her that he was very fond of her. It seems Swara Bhasker's friends told her that Fahad was in love with her. He asked her for some time as he wanted to become financially stable before plunging into matrimony. Now, the two are going to be mom and dad. The child is expected in the month of October.