Swara Bhasker tests positive for Covid-19, netizens say 'Daal do Modi pe blame'

Covid-19 cases are rising rapidly in the country and many Bollywood and TV celebs have been tested positive in the past few days. Recently, actress Swara Bhasker was tested positive for Covid-19. She took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. The actress tweeted, "Hello Covid! Just got my RT-PCR test resulted and have tested positive. Been isolating & in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. SO grateful for family & to be at home. Stay safe everyone."

She also shared a note which read, "I have tested positive for Covid. I developed symptoms on 5th January 2022 and RT-PCR test results just confirmed the same. I and my family have been isolating since 5th Jan evening.. and I'm taking all necessary precautions. I've informed everyone I met in the week prior about my having Covid; but if anyone else did come into contact with me, please get yourself tested. Double mask up and stay safe ya'll."

Well, Swara is getting trolled and netizens are telling her to blame it on Modi as she has been tested positive for Covid-19. A Twitter user wrote, "Daal do Modi pe blame aur baat khatam karo DIDi." Another one wrote, "Modji ko blame nahi kiya?". There are many other nasty replies to Swara's tweet. A user wrote, "Corona....tum jsa logo ka ky bigad sakta hai.....Jo desh ka nahi hua ...woo corona ka ky hoga." Another one replied, "May God give enough strength to viruses to cope up with swara.."

