Actress Swara Bhasker has tied the knot with Farar Zirar Ahmad. The actress made the news official on social media. He is a political activist and they met on Twitter as they expressed opinions on various issues. It seems the court marriage happened on January 6. This has come as a shock to many. He is the Maharashtra Unit President of the Samajwadi Party youth wing. The nuptials happened under the Special Marriage Act at the Registrar's office with her parents in attendance.

Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other!

Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours! ♥️✨? pic.twitter.com/GHh26GODbm — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 16, 2023