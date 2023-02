Swara Bhasker announced her wedding with political activist Fahad Riaz Ahmad and ever since then, the internet is divided. Many are showering all their love on the newlywed couple, while others are massively trolling the actress for all sorts of different reasons. Many are slamming her for getting married to a Muslim man and calling her another example who fell in Love with Jihad, while some are happy that a Hindu man was saved from her. Swears has always been the soft target on social media and the trollers never fail to attack her for anything and everything. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur dating; Swara Bhasker's secret marriage and more

And now after her wedding with Faiz Ahmad, the netizens are only getting nastier, as her wedding pictures go viral with the entire family, Netizens point out how Fahad Riaz Ahmad's mom looking unhappy in the picture after seeing her son getting married to Swara. One user commented, " Her mother in law is quiet sad ". Another user commented, " Saas khush nahi lag rahi Hai". Fahad and Swara look just PERFECT together and the presence of their family members only show thy are happy to see them together. Also Read - Swara Bhasker ties the knot with Fahad Ahmad, here's how their love story started [Watch Video]

Watch the video of Swara Bhasker and Fahad Riaz Ahmad talking about their lavish wedding that will happen in March 2023.

Well, haters gonna hate but we are in love with Swara and cannot wait for the lavish Shaadi. Reportedly the actress is all set to get married next month in Delhi and it is going to be one grand affair, there will be many biggies invited from the industry and political world. We wish all the love to our very own Sakshi from Veere Di Wedding. Congratulations Swara! Also Read - Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad Wedding: Netizens dig up old tweets where she addressed her now husband as 'Bhaiyya'; take a look at times she got trolled