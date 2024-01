Randeep Hooda is all set to collaborate with Bigg Boss 17 finalist Ankita Lokhande in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Biopic: A Cinematic Tribute to India's Unsung Hero. The film was announced today and Ankita called it extra special as she begins this new journey soon after Bigg Boss 17 success. The film was announced on January 30, on the special occasion of National Martyrs Day. The film will be Randeep Hooda's directorial debut and will be produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Randeep Hooda, Sandeep Singh and Yogesh Rahar. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande parties hard with husband Vicky Jain, Anjali Arora, Samarth Jurel and more [View Pics]

Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Apart from Randeep Hooda and Ankita, the film also stars Amit Sial. The makers of the film announced the release date with a video on Instagram. Randeep Hooda's look as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar looks quite amazing and it has raised the excitement level amongst fans. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vicky Jain to enter the show without Ankita Lokhande; Sheezan M Khan also in talks with makers?

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is the legendary yet neglected tale of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar – a visionary, and a firebrand. The film is all set to release on March 22, 2024.

Speaking about his role in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Randeep Hooda said, "After almost two years in Kalapani with Mr Savarkar, it’s finally time for him to step out to freedom. The journey has been tough but it has made me go beyond myself as an actor into being a filmmaker and much more. It’s about time the country came to know about the contribution of the armed revolution in our freedom struggle. Mr Savarkar was always ahead of time and is today more relevant than ever before."

Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

Talking about Ankita Lokhande, she was seen in Bigg Boss 17 that ended on January 28. Ankita was one of the finalists and secured the fourth place in the show. She had entered the show with her husband, Vicky Jain and had a journey full of ups and downs.

Her personal life had become the talk of the town in the show. However, she earned a lot of fans in the game.