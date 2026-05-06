System OTT release: When and Where to watch Sonakshi Sinha's legal drama online?

System OTT release: Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika star in a gripping legal thriller streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 22, 2026.

System OTT Release: The next streaming film 'System', starring Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika, will be available on OTT on May 22, 2026. It is a captivating legal thriller about a wealthy prosecutor who partners up with a modest stenographer to discover long-buried injustices, compelling him to choose between power and justice.

It tells the unusual story of Neha Rajvansh (Sonakshi Sinha), a public prosecutor, and Sarika Rawat (Jyotika), a courtroom stenographer from a lowly family. Despite their very diverse socioeconomic statuses, they band together to fight for justice and truth.

What did producer Harman Baweja say about System?

Harman Baweja, Producer, Baweja Studios, said, "System is a gripping legal drama that brings together two headstrong women from contrasting worlds, bound by their own ideas of justice. Brought to life through powerful performances by Sonakshi Sinha, Jyotika, and Ashutosh Gowariker, the movie reflects our shared vision of telling meaningful, cinematic stories. We are thrilled to collaborate with Prime Video and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on this movie, a collaboration that has enabled us to bring this narrative to life with scale and authenticity. We look forward to delivering this genre-bending story to audiences in India and beyond".

About System

The film was directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Smitha Baliga. It also stars Preeti Agarwal, Adinath Kothare, Aashriya Mishra, Gaurav Pandey, and Sayandeep Gupta in key parts.

Nikhil Madhok, director & head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said, "'System' is a powerful and thrilling drama that explores themes of ambition, justice and ethics. With Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari at the helm and backed by Baweja Studios, System will surprise you at each stage, making for compelling viewing. Led by power-packed performances by Sonakshi Sinha and Jyothika, we believe the movie has the potential to resonate strongly with audiences across the world when it releases on Prime Video on May 22, 2026".

The film will stream on Prime Video on May 22, 2026.

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