Kareena Kapoor Khan was one of the guests in a special conversation with Anupama Chopra along with her Jaane Jaan co-star Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vikrant Massey. Dressed in a red outfit, she is looking gorgeous. Kareena Kapoor Khan has delivered one of the best performances by an actress in Jaane Jaan. On the show, she is heard saying that if an actor performs well, and has the talent stardom will follow. She also trolled GenZ actors saying that having a toned body is nowadays being pushed as great acting. Kareena Kapoor Khan says all the actors look like clones of one another.

Netizens troll Kareena Kapoor Khan for the same

Kareena Kapoor Khan said that she feels many GenZ actors look like carbon copies of one another. She also spoke about the obsession with chiselled physiques. Now, netizens are trolling the actress. They said she is the one who got the concept of size zero in Bollywood with Tashan. A user commented, "Harbinger of size zero concept in India is now talking about younger crop. Let them do what you did to establish yourself as a star. Now you can do character roles without dissing the same item songs you did- remember you were tandoori murgi few years back?," while another one said, "Her answer is very curated to the company she is in during this interaction. I dont think she is being very authentic about her feelings here."

Others felt that perhaps she is taking a dig at Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff. While Varun has done some challenging roles, Tiger is just known for his body. But it is known that she is friendly with both these stars. In fact, some said that even Kareena Kapoor Khan was known as a glamorous heroine for a really long time.