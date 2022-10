just announced her next film Taali a biopic of transgender Gauri Sawant on her social media and it has been getting mixed responses among the fans and netizens. While fans are happy that the former Miss Universe is taking up challenging roles and can not wait to see this one. Not only her fans but even her daughter Renee and sister-in-law Charo Asppa are proud of Sush doing the role of a transgender for the first time and they have been showering praises on the actress. Renee wrote, "Maa So so so so proud of you Dugga Dugga I love you the mostest " Charu Asopa commented, " Wowww… First look is awesome.. so proud of you didi. looking forward …love you did". Also Read - Taali: Sushmita Sen announces her next a biopic on Shreegauri Sawant; here’s all you need to know about the transgender activist

Take a look at the mixed response of the netizens as Sushmita Sen announces playing a transgender in Taali

However, this announcement by Sushmita of playing a transgender has been raising valid questions by the netizens why haven't they cast the real transgender s it would be a perfect opportunity for them and many agree with this. One user said, " think it's high time now, transwomen should also be given a chance to perform... instead of taking a female actor a transgender person should perform this role". Another user commented," A perfect opportunity to cast an actual transgender actor missed. Again."

Well, this isn't the first time the netizens have complained of miscasting, earlier too they have spoke about how the miscast spoil the films and the example was Laxmii Bomb, where was given the lead role of playing a transgender in the film. Earlier too spoke about why elder actors were not being cast in Saandh Ki Aankh after and played the 60 plays women in the said film. Coming back to Taali, we hope Sushmita manages to overcome these challenges.