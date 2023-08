In the web series Taali, which is currently streaming on Jio Cinema from today, Sushmita portrays a transgender woman inspired by the real-life activist Shreegauri Sawant. The show intricately portrays Shreegauri Sawant's life, recounting her courageous transition from Ganesh to Gauri and the challenges she faced due to societal biases. The narrative delves into her unwavering path towards parenthood and her fearless struggle that ultimately paved the way for the recognition and official acknowledgment of the third gender across all legal documents in India. Also Read - Taali: Makers of Sushmita Sen starrer web series reveal why they cast her and not a real transgender [Exclusive]

A fan wrote, "The acting of #susmitasen is always mesmerising to watch . But this scene and her acting literally gave me goosebumps . I m glad she accepted the character and put forward every angle of it. @JioCinema #Taali" Also Read - Taali trailer: Sushmita Sen bowls you over as Shreegauri Sawant, fans say, 'give her Best Actress award already'

Another Twitter user, who is an ardent fan of Sushmita Sen, Just binge-watched another incredible show I must say You are an inspiration & an institution within yourself @thesushmitasen ! What a captivating, courageous & charismatic performance, respect . First #aarya and now #Taali means how do u do this and take people to this emotional ride; must watch guys and kudos to the makers and the entire technical team. Not to forget - excellent script; screenplay by the writer and the entire team."

Trending Now

Just binge-watched another incredible show I must say You are an inspiration & an institution within yourself @thesushmitasen ! What a captivating, courageous & charismatic performance, respect . First #aarya and now #Taali means how do u do this and take people to this… pic.twitter.com/BtotIMC0Nw — Varun Gupta (@republikvarun) August 15, 2023

@thesushmitasen garu has once again proved her versatility as she breathes life into a transgender character in #Taali. Undoubtedly, puts her Heart and Soul in #Webseries directed by our own very talented @meranamravi garu. #SushmitaSen #RaviJadhav. "

@thesushmitasen garu has once again proved her versatility as she breathes life into a transgender character in #Taali.

Undoubtedly, puts her Heart and Soul in #Webseries directed by our own very talented @meranamravi garu. #SushmitaSen #RaviJadhav #TaaliOnJioCinema ✌️❤️ https://t.co/cJhObc7m0V — Rannjeet Jagmohan Khanna (@KhannaRannjeet) August 16, 2023

Another tweet read that Taali is a ‘celebration of individuality & true freedom.’ “@thesushmitasen the queen of universe has given an Independence day treat to all of us by portraying @GauriSawant11 as aesthetically as she truly is. What a show,” they wrote. Another tweet read, “A wonderful performance by @thesushmitasen as@ShreegauriS in Taali. The film's impact was unparalleled, and credit goes to the impeccable direction by @meranamravi and the entire team. #TaaliOnJioCinema.”