Sushmita Sen is currently garnering praise for her portrayal of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in Taali. The web series dropped on JioCinema this past week. Sushmita has bowled over everyone with her portrayal of Shreegauri Sawant. They both have one huge thing in common. Shreegauri and Sushmita have both adopted children. Sushmita is a mother to Renee and Alisah. The actress has been setting an example of adopting children at a young age. And now, the actress has shared her daughters' reactions when they discuss Sushmita wanting a husband. Also Read - When Randeep Hooda opened up on his breakup with Sushmita Sen, said, ‘He realised that he gave…'

Renee and Alisah don't want a father figure?

While talking to Siddharth Kanan, Sushmita Sen reveals that both Renee and Alisah do not miss a father figure since they never had a father in their lives. However, when she suggests to them that she should get married, they respond her saying, "What? For what? I don’t want a father" Sushmita shares that she wants a husband and that her getting married might not have anything to do with them. The Taali beauty shares that her daughter Renee and Alisah do not miss a father. For them, they have her father, that is, their grandfather. "He is everything to them. Anytime they need to have a father figure and a great example, he is the man." Also Read - Taali review: Sushmita Sen fans awestruck with her performance; call the web series captivating [Check reactions]

Sushmita Sen on the importance of having a father

Earlier Sushmita Sen opened up on the misconceptions of being a single mother. The actress told an online entertainment news portal that people tend to think that there would be an imbalance in kids' lives if they grow up without a father. Sushmita believes that fathers are important but adds that one cannot miss something or something they never had. Sushmita has been raising Renee since the age of 24. She adopted Alisah in 2010. The little one recently left for Paris to study. Sushmita gushed about her daughter growing up in a heartfelt video. Also Read - Taali leaked online on Tamilrockers and more: Sushmita Sen's latest JioCinema web series falls prey to piracy

Trending Now

Watch the video of Sushmita bowling over fans with her transformation for Taali:

Sushmita Sen relationships

Sushmita Sen has had her fair share of relationships in her life. The actress was previously dating Rohman Shawl whom she met on Instagram. Rohman is a model and an actor. They had called it quits a couple of months ago. Later, Sushmita was linked to Lalit Modi. However, it seems they broke up. She was rumoured to have reunited with Rohman again. Meanwhile, the actress is enjoying the success of Taali.