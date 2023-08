Sushmita Sen stuns in the Taali trailer, which is based on the inspiring life of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, the series will showcase the revolutionary story of Shreegauri Sawant and her iconic fight for the recognition of the third gender in India. Sushmita Sen’s impressive transformation as the transgender activist in her role of a lifetime has heightened the anticipation for its release on Independence Day. Taali speaks about Shreegauri Sawant’s daring transformation from Ganesh to Gauri and the discrimination she was subjected to because of that; her fearless journey towards motherhood; and the audacious battle that led to the inclusion and identification of the third gender on every official document in India. Coupled with an inspirational storyline, the series hits the right chords with some thought-provoking dialogue that is sure to be a must-watch! Also Read - Sushmita Sen REACTS on being called a ‘gold digger’ over her alleged relationship with Lalit Modi; ‘An insult is an insult…’

Sushmita Sen commented on her powerful portrayal of Shreegauri Sawant: "When I was first approached for Taali, in my mind it was an instant yes; however, I took six and a half months to come on board officially. I knew I wanted to be absolutely prepared, well-read, and well-researched to take up a critical and significant responsibility like this one. Shreegauri Sawant is an admirable human being; I connect with her in so many aspects, and I'm fortunate to have had the opportunity to live through her incredible life through this series. The road ahead to inclusivity is a long one, and I'm certain Taali is a force that will help spearhead this shift in consciousness."

Shreegauri Sawant also shared, "I am overwhelmed and grateful to the entire team of Taali for treating my story with sensitivity. After interacting and looking at the effort Sushmita Sen put into getting my nuances right, I cannot think of anyone else doing justice to my character. She has portrayed my journey with so much authenticity. I am grateful to the makers and the entire team of the show for showcasing an important story. This is not just my journey; this is the journey and ordeal of my people and many others around me who are fighting for basic rights in society. The show raises some hard-hitting questions that hopefully can change the attitude of society towards transgender people. Gaali Se Taali tak ka safar mere liye bohot hi emotional journey raha. I will feel fulfilled if my story becomes a trigger for positive change in people's outlook towards my community". Fans are hailing the queen and how.