This year, and impressed one and all with their performance in Rashmi Rocket and Aranyak respectively. The actresses were a part of the Actors Roundtable 2021 with Rajeev Masand. Other actors who were a part of the roundtable were Tovino Thomas, Sanya Malhotra, , and Adarsh Gourav. During the interaction, the actors spoke on many topics and Taapsee and Raveena opened up about how actors have to face the brunt because of the confused directors.

Raveena, who has been in the industry for the past three decades, revealed, "There are times when the director is confused. Achha aise nahi, chalo aise try karte hai (Not this, let's try something else). But we can't do that sir, because this is the attitude that's needed. Then at that time, you are conflicted in your mind that what does he really want from the character? Does he want it this way or does he want it that way? And then it becomes a little bit of a mess."

When asked if it is not discussed before the shoot about how to play a character, Taapsee stated, "They do, but on set, it suddenly changes. This has happened despite having discussed and thought that 'ok, this should be the approach of the character', and then you reach the set and are (asked to) react in a different way. But then I say that 'it's not in line with the discussion that we had before'. However, the director says, 'no, in this situation just react, just do as I say'. This scares me. You have to at least tell me so that I know the graph in my head -- where I start, where I am ending, what's my next shot. Where do I pick up the emotion of the next shot? You can't just say 'Ye bhi karlo, wo bhi karlo, jo better hoga wo dekhlenge' (do this, do this as well, we will take the better shot)."

Raveena added, "In the end, it's the brunt that the actor's face. Because when the reviews come out, it's like ‘Oh, she didn’t do it that way'. Dude, I was told to do it this way.”