A couple of weeks ago, had found herself in hot waters with the paparazzi after she arrived at the promotional event of her upcoming film Dobaaraa at Mithibai College in Mumbai. She got into a heated argument after one of the photographers allegedly spoke to her in a derogatory manner when she didn't oblige them with photographs as per schedule. While Taapsee was slammed by the netizens for her behaviour after the video surfaced online, the actress has now broken her silence on the matter. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia removes her shoes to light a lamp at Indian film festival of Melbourne; leaves her fans highly impressed [Watch viral video]

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Taapsee said that the paparazzi needs to respect her as much as she respects them as she believes respect is a two-way street. She mentioned that she has dealt with paparazzi in all three industries Tamil, Telugu and Hindi and a lot of them are her friends. "But some of them sometimes forget that there is a very thin line between being a public figure and public property,” she added. Also Read - Dobaaraa: While discussing Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot, Anurag Kashyap jokes, 'I have bigger b**bs than Taapsee Pannu'

Taapsee said that she never calls the paparazzi for her personal publicity and they were at Dobaaraa event because they were called by the production houses. Giving an insight into what had transpired at the event, Taapsee said, "You should hear the tone in which they sometimes speak. It is just so insulting to us. The way that gentleman spoke to me it seemed as though he was doing me a favour by clicking me. Even my parents don’t scold me in that tone. I don’t even know how to describe it to you. I was given a schedule to follow. I was doing that. Why should I be at the receiving end of this tone, as if I have committed a crime?” Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Vijay Deverakonda, Anjali Arora, Tamannaah and other stars whose fashion outings flopped

"I refuse to accept I was disrespectful to anyone. I was calm I kept smiling respectfully although that gentleman did not respect me at all. He kept making faces at me and he talked to me in a very derogatory tone. I did not want to retaliate. I folded my hands and accepted whatever he had to say,” she added.

Taapsee feels that sometimes the paparazzi take advantage of situations because they have a camera which gives you a one-sided narrative. She said that 'It is very easy in today’s age to target a person and demean them by putting out one-sided videos.' She stated that 'We are not morons .We are not illiterates to lose our cool on video without reason.'

"Sadly, they are the windows for the public to celebrities and hence there are a lot of people who misuse that power. I am as much a human being as anyone who is reading this interview. When spoken to rudely I have the full right to ask why I am being spoken to in that way. I did nothing wrong. We are all in the same industry. They need to respect me as much as I respect them. Just because we on this side of the camera it doesn’t mean only we need to behave politely,” she concluded.