never shies away from speaking her mind. It is known that Taapsee and Kangana had engaged in a war of words on Twitter where the latter called the former a 'B-grade' and her 'sasti copy.' While Taapsee had resorted to silence as the best response to Kangana's jibes, the Dobaaraa actress recently talked about the Dhaakad actress whom she had earlier called 'irrelevant’ to her life. Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Taapsee Pannu, Ekta Kapoor, Tamannaah leave us disappointed with their choices

During her live interaction with Stutee Ghosh on Fever FM, Taapsee was asked to share what comes to her mind when hears Kangana's name. To which, she replied, "A contemporary who I really respected.” Previously, Taapsee had said that she had said that she doesn't have any feelings for Kangana, be it good or bad after the latter's account was suspended from Twitter. Also Read - Dobaaraa actor Pavail Gulati OPENS Up about Bollywood vs South movies debate [Watch EXCLUSIVE Video]

In the same interview, Taapsee wondered when did 's popular chat show Koffee With Karan has become a validation for actors. "It is just a chat show hosted by Karan Johar,” Taapsee said while saying that the show is not her cup of coffee. Also Read - Dobaaraa Public Review: Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu’s movie is a Hit or Flop? [Watch Video]

Advertisement

Talking about not being invited to Koffee With Karan 7, Taapsee commented, "I have a boring life, what will you ask me? Which linkups, which relationships? All exciting part of my life is out in open. But that's not exciting enough to be spoken on that kind of show. It can be spoken about on a news talent show.”

Taapsee was recently in the news for her heated argument with the paparazzi when she arrived 'late' at a Dobaaraa event. Their argument started when Taapsee didn't wait for the photographers who told her that she was late and kept them waiting. After her video went viral, the actress clarified that the paparazzi spoke to her in a derogatory manner and refused to believe that she was disrespectful towards them.

She also grabbed eyeballs for requesting netizens to boycott her film Dobaaraa just like Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan to be in the same league as and . Her comments backfired as people didn't go to watch her film in theatres. Many morning shows were emty on its opening day. However, the movie showed growth due to positive word of mouth.