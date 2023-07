Taapsee Pannu might be the next candidate in Bollywood who might have entered the NFT (Non-Fungible Token) market. For the unversed, NFTs are ownership certificates that are minted over a blockchain, representing real-world assets. Many celebrities have already launched their NFTs. Some prominent B-town stars who have ventured into the world of NFTs include Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, and Kamal Haasan. Now, Taapsee too seems to be walking a similar path. And, her social media posts are a big indication of the same. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu reacts to Priyanka Chopra's claims about Bollywood gangs; says, 'It’s been there since forever'

Taapsee Pannu to enter NFT bandwagon

In the last couple of days, Taapsee Pannu has been endlessly sharing digital art creations on Instagram, which serves to be a major cue for her plans in entering the NFT world. In one of the digital creations, an animated version of Taapsee can be seen unwinding herself, scrolling on her cell phone, when suddenly the scene shifts to a blank opening in space. The animated version of Taapsee can be seen surprised as she enters the portal, to a world of new possibilities. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan maybe the most romantic star but he has a big issue with saying 'I Love You'; here's why

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Taapsee Pannu shares digital creations

In another artwork, created by a different artist, a caricature of Taapsee Pannu can be seen encircled by leaves, flowers, and butterflies, accompanied by an animated lion, perched on her shoulders. Not long ago, Taapsee yet again dropped an intriguing digital, black-and-white illustration. She can be seen stooping below, engaged in a conversation with her digital self. The picture also seems to be from another dimension. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu is the desi girl gone global as she dons sarees for her vacation aboard; you won't be able to take eyes off her

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Bollywood celebrities using NFT

According to media reports, Amitabh Bachchan hopped onto the NFT trend, back in November 2021, when he decided to auction his father’s poem, Madhushala, recorded in his voice. He also auctioned some of his personal collectibles through NFT. Additionally, Salman Khan also joined hands with a Bollywood NFT marketplace, BollyCoin to launch his exclusive NFT collections.

Taapsee Pannu upcoming films

Coming back to Taapsee Pannu, the actress has an interesting lineup of projects in her pipeline. She has been roped in for Shah Rukh Khan’s big-budget film Dunki, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. Taapsee is also a part of filmmaker Jayprad Desai’s Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. That’s not all, the actress will be donning the producer’s cap for director Tarun Dudeja’s film Dhak Dhak, starring Fatima Sana Sheikh, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak, and Sanjana Sanghi.