once again grabbed the eyeballs of the netizens and this time due to her reaction to Raju Srivastava’s death. The Dobaaraa actress was spotted in the city where the paparazzi literally mobbed her and questioned her about the comedian’s death, to which her reaction is been receiving mixed responses. The actress asked the paparazzi to get away from her way and she sat inside the car and left. While many slammed her for not giving her reaction but largely the internet supported her and asked the paparazzi to stop hounding her. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Erica Fernandes unhappy with Brahmastra; Taapsee Pannu tagged as rude, arrogant and more

Watch the video of Taapsee Pannu's unusual reaction when asked about comedian Raju Srivastava's death

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The internet came out in support of Taapsee Pannu and lauded her for handling the crowd in the coolest and calmest way possible. One user wrote, " Where’s her security? Poor girl she’s handling even her security and yet you guys are bombarding her for no reason!!!!". Another user supported her and said, " Stop hounding her like this, you guys are going over the board now". While some took digs at Taapsee Pannu and her attitude once again and said, " She’s turning into #jayabachchan #angrybachchan". Another user took a dig at her film Dobaara's failure at the box office and wrote, " Wo dobara ki liye kuch bolte ho toh Darr ke bhag rhi hain". Also Read - Taapsee Pannu labelled 'rude' and 'arrogant' due to her behaviour with a journalist; netizens say 'empty vessel makes the most noise'

Watch the video of Taapsee losing her calm over a journalist when asked about Dobaara's failure at the box office, this video faced a lot of backlash from on the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hindustan Times (@hindustantimes)

Taapsee Pannu was recently slammed for her attitude and arrogance for speaking rudely to the media, however this time the actress got immense support from her fans and netizens that the celebrity should be left alone. Also Read - From Urfi Javed to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Times when celebrities got angry with the media