Taapsee Pannu once again grabbed a lot of eyeballs of netizens due to her behaviour at an event. The actress was present to oblige the media questions where she was also about her latest release Dobaaraa being boycotted and not working well at the box office. To which she replied, " Chilaao mat, phir aap log bologe actors ko tameez nahi hai' ( Firstly don't shout, then you will say, we actors don't know to talk'.) Later she answered the question that there are most of the films have been boycotted and faced the brunt at the box office. While the journalist probed and said that the film was not liked by anyone even the critics, she took a dig at him and said that he should do his research before asking her question, as the critics gave thumbs up to Tapasee's film and heaped praises over her acting. While the film didn't impress the entertainment news fans

While this attitude of Taapsee is not much appreciated by the netizens and her video of talking to the journalist is termed as rude and arrogant and they have been slamming her for the same. Take a look at how Taapsee is getting trolled for her attitude towards media at the event.

Earlier Taapsee Pannu got into a fight with the paparazzi after they claimed that she was late and later refuse to even pose for them. Taapsee hit back at them saying that she is always on time and they can not yell at her. While many stood with the media and slammed Taapsee that she was acting deaf and if she could have waited for more than two minutes this wouldn't have happened. Many picked the actress on her attitude. Taapsee also made headlines that she too wants her movies to get boycotted as he wants to be in the league of and .