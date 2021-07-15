Taapsee Pannu launches her production banner Outsiders Films with a thriller titled 'Blurr'

The versatile and unconventional actress of the entertainment industry, , who delivered some pathbreaking films in the recent years like , Thappad, Saand Ki Aankh, Haseen Dillruba and others, has launched her own production banner, which is called Outsiders Films. The actress took to social media for this announcement and also revealed her first, which she will produce under this banner. Also Read - From Andhadhun to Drishyam: 5 Bollywood murder mystery movies to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more

Expressing her happiness, Taapsee shared, "I am thrilled to embark upon this new journey and diversify my love for cinema with my production house 'Outsiders Films'. Having my business ventures, management comes naturally to me. Hence, I always thought of setting my own production house. The audience and the industry have given me a lot of support and love over the 11 years of my career. With Outsiders Films, I aim to give back to the industry and empower talent who are looking for a breakthrough and come with no background like me. Pranjal and I together look forward to opening doors for new and fresh talents, both in front and behind the camera."

Sharing the name of her first production venture, Blurr, she wrote, "And here's the first one of the slate The chill to match the thrill ! #BLURR! @zeestudiosofficial , #OutsidersFilms & @echelonproduction come together for an edge of the seat thriller. Directed by #AjayBahl , starring @taapsee." Talking about Blurr, which is touted to be an edge of the seat thriller, is directed by Ajay Bahl, who is known for helming films like B.A. Pass and Section 375.

Taapsee already has films like Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, DoBaaraa and Shabaash Mithu under her kitty along with a south film.