Taapsee Pannu names 3 stars who changed the audience's mind about female actors; can you guess them?

The talented and versatile actress of the entertainment industry, is one of the stars, who established her niche with bold choices, unconventional roles and out-of-the-box films. While the actress is currently busy with multiple projects, in a recent interview with Filmfare, when she was asked that which stars changed audience's mind about female actors, she took three names.

The Thappad star said, "If I have to choose three names who've made the audiences look at female actors seriously then I'll name , Tabu, and . Vidya because she did such mind-blowing films like and back-to-back and showed us this is possible. Tabu because she always makes us curious about what she's going to do next and Priyanka because of all that she's achieved not just here but abroad as well. All three have helped change perceptions about female actors for the better." Well, we definitely agree with Taapsee Pannu on her choices.

Ek tha Raja, ek thi Rani, hui shuru ek khooni prem kahani.#HaseenDillruba #TheUltimateKaunspiracy pic.twitter.com/Htkjp8nBVH — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 11, 2021

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in Haseen Dilruba along with and . Touted to be an edge of the seat murder mystery, the film is directed by helmer and produced by Aanand L Rai and . It is releasing on Netflix on July 2. The actress is also playing the lead character in popular cricketer Mithali Raj's biopic, which is titled Shabaash Mithu. The biographical sports drama will be directed by and Parzania helmer . Apart from these two projects, she has films like Looop Lapeta, DoBaara and Rashmi Rocket under her belt. So, are you excited for these films? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life.