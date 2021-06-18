Taapsee Pannu names 3 stars who changed the audience's mind about female actors; can you guess them?

The talented and versatile actress of the entertainment industry, Taapsee Pannu is one of the stars, who established her niche with bold choices, unconventional roles and out-of-the-box films. While the actress is currently busy with multiple projects, in a recent interview with Filmfare, when she was asked that which stars changed audience's mind about female actors, she took three names. Also Read - Haseen Dillruba TRAILER: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane's film is all about love, lust, betrayal and murder
The Thappad star said, “If I have to choose three names who've made the audiences look at female actors seriously then I'll name Vidya Balan, Tabu, and Priyanka Chopra. Vidya because she did such mind-blowing films like The Dirty Picture and Kahaani back-to-back and showed us this is possible. Tabu because she always makes us curious about what she's going to do next and Priyanka because of all that she’s achieved not just here but abroad as well. All three have helped change perceptions about female actors for the better.” Well, we definitely agree with Taapsee Pannu on her choices. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: The Family Man 2 excitement reaches its crescendo, Reminiscence Trailer drops on HBO Max
On the work front, Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in Haseen Dilruba along with Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. Touted to be an edge of the seat murder mystery, the film is directed by Hasee Toh Phasee helmer Vinil Mathew and produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. It is releasing on Netflix on July 2. The actress is also playing the lead character in popular cricketer Mithali Raj's biopic, which is titled Shabaash Mithu. The biographical sports drama will be directed by Raees and Parzania helmer Rahul Dholakia. Apart from these two projects, she has films like Looop Lapeta, DoBaara and Rashmi Rocket under her belt. So, are you excited for these films? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life. Also Read - Rekha, Aishwarya Rai, Smriti Irani – 7 actors who dropped out of movies before Kartik Aaryan for contentious reasons
