is over the moon as she will be sharing the screen with in 's upcoming film Dunki. While the film offer has been a golden opportunity for her, Taapsee said that SRK's journey felt personal to her since the superstar had a humble beginning just like her.

"When you end up getting the opportunity to work with him (Shah Rukh), it becomes the golden opportunity. And combine with the fact that it is going to be directed by Rajkumar Hirani, whose films are classics, it doesn't get better. I don't know how will I even ever up it," Taapsee told PTI while sharing her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan on to Dunki.

She further added, "He comes from Delhi, same place like me, started from scratch. I don't miss the opportunity to tell him every time that he is someone who we consider very personal. Even before I met him, his journey felt too personal because of how he started and built an empire for himself."

This is the first time SRK is playing a protagonist in Hirani's film. Earlier the filmmaker delivered some of the celebrated films with superstars like , , among others.

Taapsee, who is playing a pivotal part opposite SRK in the film, had said, "I am beyond excited to embark on this journey and be a part of this very special film. It's my first time working with Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan, two people who I deeply respect and admire."

The film is written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. The film is JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation. The first schedule of the film went on floors this April and the next schedule being shot extensively in Punjab.