has been at the receiving end of criticism ever since she had a scuffle with the paparazzi at a Dobaaraa event. People started calling her rude and arrogant for her behaviour without getting bothered to know her side of the story. A few days ago, a paparazzi was seen blocking her car door while she was about to leave. Though a visibly annoyed Taapsee had politely asked the photographer not to do such things, the actress has termed the behaviour as an invasion of her private space.

When Taapsee was asked about being followed by the paparazzi, she said that it does bother her because she has realised that the photographers are doing such things knowing that they will get an unpleasant reaction from her.

"Why will you hold my car's door when I have gotten in? This is intruding my private space. Imagine if you are getting into your car and there are people who have held the car door and not letting you shut the door and shoving the camera in your face, will you like it? Any person, regardless of being a girl or boy, would you like it?" Taapsee told India Today.

The actress further said that just because she walks without bodyguards, it does not mean that the paparazzi will have the liberty to shove their cameras and mike into her face, hence not giving her a regular human being's breathing space.

Taapsee also pointed out how the media then goes on to call her arrogant for raising her voice against the paparazzi culture. She made it clear that if people are going to call her arrogant for asking basic human respect of space, then "please call me arrogant, but I will not just try to sugar-coat and be this good girl because I'm in front of this camera. I am not that person. You get what you see."