Taapsee Pannu is reportedly marrying her Badminton player beau Mathias Boe. Since last evening, the Dunki actress has been making headlines for her wedding rumours. The actress will reportedly tie the knot with her longtime BF in the month of March. Taapsee Pannu did not confirm or announce the rumours. While she has not reacted to the rumours, she has been active on social media. Her Instagram stories are now going viral.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp.

Taapsee Pannu reacts to her wedding rumours

India Today got in touch with the Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba actress and asked her if she is getting married by the end of March. The actress shares, "I have never given any clarification regarding my personal life and I never will." So, there you go. Everyone looking for a clarification.

Taapsee Pannu's latest pics go viral amid wedding rumours with Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu took to her social media handle and shared two pictures on her Instagram stories. The pictures feature Taapsee performing aerial yoga. She captioned the first picture saying "bow-ing down." The second picture shows Taapsee upside down. She also captioned the picture saying, "Greetings... Upside down." Her pictures are going viral on social media now. A report in ETimes talks about how Taapsee has highlighted the bow in the caption. It has sparked speculation whether Taapsee is hinting or reacting to her wedding rumours.

Have a look at Taapsee Pannu's Instagram stories here:

Watch this video of Taapsee Pannu here:

Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe wedding details

A report in NDTV said that the Haseen Dillruba actress is going to tie the knot with her athlete BF Mathias Boe by the end of March. The actress has been tight-lipped about her relationship, keeping the media from the prying eyes. It is said that Taapsee will marry Mathias in Udaipur. They will reportedly get married in a traditional Sikh and Christian wedding, honouring the traditions and culture of both sides.

No Bollywood celeb invited to Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe's wedding?

The report claimed that Taapsee is planning the wedding to be a close-knit affair. Hence, it would include family and extremely close friends in the guest list. No A-listers are reportedly invited to the wedding that will happen in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Taapsee Pannu is trending on social media for her wedding rumours.