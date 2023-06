Earlier year Priyanka Chopra made some shocking revelations about her experience of working in Bollywood before she ventured into Hollywood and moved away. The actress made claims about having beef with people and being cornered and politics in the industry which shocked everyone. Taapsee Pannu, who will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki, has opened up on the claims of Bollywood gangs and powerplay in the industry. The actress shares that it has been there forever. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan maybe the most romantic star but he has a big issue with saying 'I Love You'; here's why

Taapsee Pannu opens up on Priyanka Chopra's revelation about Bollywood Gangs

While talking to an entertainment news portal, the Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba actress says she does not want to comment on someone else's comment and says that she has always maintained her own stand on the same. Taapsee Pannu says that it is not something that people don't know about and adds that Bollywood Camps have been there forever. The actress shares that it can be a friend's circle or a certain agency or even a group and people's loyalties might differ accordingly. Taapsee does not want to hold any grudge against the industry or blame it for being biased towards outsiders. Taapsee shares that everyone has a right to choose who they want to work with and cannot blame them for thinking about their career. Priyanka Chopra's statements created an uproar.

Taapsee Pannu gives her stance on working in Bollywood despite camps

The actress says that she always knew that the industry is going to be biased and never joined with a view that it will all be fair. She quizzes why should one crib about it then. "For me, the rule of the game is that it's going to be unfair. The tide is going to be against you most of the time. And if after all that, you still decide to be a part of this industry, then it's your choice and you can't complain about it later," she says, reports Hindustan Times. Taapsee Pannu adds that apart from sports probably, there is hardly any place where camps and favouritism do not exist. The Thappad actress shares that it's not like an actor gives one successful film and the next 10 years are sorted for him/her. One has to consistently keep doing good work to be able to have a standing of their own.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki and Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, she also has Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan.