and have been facing boycott calls on social media for their upcoming films Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, respectively. While both Aamir and Akshay have been trying to diffuse the situation by addressing the issue during media interactions, , on the other hand, has requested netizens to boycott her upcoming film Dobaaraa, since she feels left out and wants to be in the same league as Aamir and Akshay. Also Read - Akshay Kumar has had 2 flops in 2022; will Raksha Bandhan be able to beat Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha?

When Taapsee and were asked about how they look at the ongoing boycott trends for Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, Taapsee replied, "Please everyone boycott our film, Dobaaraa. I want to be in the same league as Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Rakshabandhan. I feel left out." To which, Anurag added, "Yes please, I want our film to trend on the boycott hashtag as well.” Also Read - Akshay Kumar responds to boycott calls for Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha; says, 'Film industry helps Indian economy'

Not just that, Taapsee and Anurag asked if these people call for boycott and then watch their films, "I want to know if those people who call for a boycott are the ones who even watch films in theatres?” Then Taapsee further added, "People complain that Bollywood doesn’t try new things. Now, we have a film called Dobaaraa, which is about time travel. Dekhte hai kitne log aate hai.” Also Read - Will Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan beat these dismal box office numbers of his biggest FLOPS?

Advertisement

Recently, Taapsee was asked about why she isn't seen on 's popular chat show Koffee With Karan 7 when other Bollywood stars and newcomers have been a part of it. To which, she replied, "My sex life is not interesting enough to be invited to Koffee With Karan.”

Meanwhile, Dobaaraa will see Taapsee portraying one role but two different avatars of a woman who is trapped in the world of many unfolded mysteries. The audience will see her juggling around two different worlds. The film will capture the illusions of her presence in the past and the present in different looks without exploring the double-role personality. It will follow her struggle of finding the answers to the mysteries around her as she takes the suspense of the film ahead. It is set to hit theatres on August 19.