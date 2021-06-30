Taapsee Pannu strongly defends Kareena Kapoor Khan for demanding Rs 12 crore to play Sita in a film

It was recently reported that has asked for Rs. 12 crore to play Sita in Alaukik Desai's upcoming mythological film Sita – The Incarnation, based on the epic, Ramayan. As soon as the news came out, people began trolling her mercilessly saying that Kareena is ineligible because she married Saif. People also questioned the reason behind asking for a large acting fee to play Sita in the film. But Kareena has found support in who has strongly defended the actress' demand of a hefty fee for acting in the film. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more actresses who look glam AF even with low makeup and no accessory

"If it would have been a man in that position, who would have asked for a particular amount, it would have been looked upon like, 'iski market badh gayi hai (his worth has improved)'. Like that guy has really achieved big success in life. But because a woman is asking for it, she's called 'difficult', 'too demanding'. It's always like that," Taapsee told Bollywood Bubble.

She further said, "You'll always read about this problem issue of hiked salary with women. But why not? She is one of the biggest female superstars we have in the country. If she commands a certain salary for her time, it's her job. Do you think any other mythological characters that are played by men, do you think they do it for free? I don't think so."

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were blessed with their second son this year on February 21. The actress had kept herself busy with ad shoots till the time of her delivery. She got back to work within a couple of weeks post childbirth. And soon after, she had begun training to shed her pregnancy weight. Bebo has now gotten back into shape.

She took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie wherein she was seen flaunting her toned waist in black tights and tube top. "Objects in the mirror glass are closer than they appear. So maintain distance... cuz it's the new normal!" Kareena wrote on her post alongside the image. The picture was taken right after a sweat out session.

Kareena and Saif are yet to reveal the name of their second baby. On mother's day, Kareena had treated her fans with a picture of her two boys. In the monochrome picture, Taimur was seen holding the little one in his arms. However, the face of her younger son was not clearly visible. Kareena and Saif tied the knot on October 16, 2012 and were blessed with their first child Taimur on December 20, 2016.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen with in their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.