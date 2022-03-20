Taapsee Pannu STRONGLY REACTS after the news of a girl raped by her father, brother and grandfather goes VIRAL

Can it be more horrifying than this? Indeed we wonder where the girls will feel safe? Seem like nowhere. Recently an incident came out when an 11-year-old opened up about being raped by her father, brother, grandfather and a distant uncle. Reportedly, the little girl in her school session of 'good touch and bad touch' opened up about being molested and raped by her relatives since she was 5 years old. As per reports in NDTV, " The incident came to light when the girl opened up during a 'good touch and bad touch' session in her school. Her ordeal was going on for the last five years". As per reports by PTI, " While a case of rape was registered under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code against the brother and the 45-year-old father of the girl, who is 11-year-old now, at a police station in Pune, her grandfather (aged around 60) and the distant uncle (aged around 25) were charged under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty)". "The girl's elder brother started sexually assaulting her around November 2020. Her grandfather and distant uncle used to touch her inappropriately". Also Read - Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit and more Bollywood divas' no makeup looks will leave you stumped [VIEW PICS]

Where exactly is SHE safe? Answer that a female keeps searching for her whole life. https://t.co/m1YQqazpEr — taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) March 19, 2022

Indeed this incident gave many women goosebumps including Bollywood actress who strongly reacted to this news. Taking to her Twitter she shared this news on her time lime and questioned, " Where exactly is SHE safe? Answer that a female keeps searching for her whole life." We wonder if we will get this answer someday. We wonder if we will live in a world where our girls feel safe, we wonder if we will ever see that phase where our women can leave their house without the fear of being molested or raped. We wonder!